Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

