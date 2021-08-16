Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $49.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,174. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.