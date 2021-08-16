Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Raised to $53.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $49.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

