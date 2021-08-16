APENFT Tops 1-Day Volume of $183.90 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. APENFT has a total market cap of $49.02 million and $183.90 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00919164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103583 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.