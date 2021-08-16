ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $159.10 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00007074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00135014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00161331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.51 or 1.00286112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00917013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06901218 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

