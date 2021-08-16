APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.16 or 0.00907209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104677 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

