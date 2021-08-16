Apollo Currency Price Up 15.4% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00292861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00039825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

