Apollon (XAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $61.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $6,868.81 and approximately $61.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

