Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

