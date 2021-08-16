Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Burleson & Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

