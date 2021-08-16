Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Busey Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

