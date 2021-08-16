Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Welch Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

