Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

