Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

