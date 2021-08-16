Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty Acquires 200,000 Shares

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Shares of APP opened at GBX 27.92 ($0.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £52.03 million and a P/E ratio of 54.40. Appreciate Group plc has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.80%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Appreciate Group from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Appreciate Group Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

