Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.65 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.