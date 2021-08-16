Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

