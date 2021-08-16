AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Lessened by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $133.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

