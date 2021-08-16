Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.40 on Monday. Aramark has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 48.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Aramark by 572.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

