ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.