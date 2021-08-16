ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

