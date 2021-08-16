Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,361 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

