Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.16

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 3883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

