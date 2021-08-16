Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.16

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 3883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.