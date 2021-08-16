Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post sales of $9.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

RCUS stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

