Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.43

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 468563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.