argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $311.01 on Monday. argenx has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

