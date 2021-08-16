Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Argon has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $199,260.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00135254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00158672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.05 or 1.00276110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00923538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00700454 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

