Arianee Market Cap Tops $31.97 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $40,546.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00135254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00158672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.05 or 1.00276110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00923538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00700454 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.