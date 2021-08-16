Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.13. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

