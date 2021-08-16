Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan Sells 3,700 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $1,356,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $365.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,039. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

