Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan Sells 3,700 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $1,356,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ANET traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $365.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,039. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
