Ark Achieves Market Cap of $168.99 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Ark has a total market cap of $168.99 million and $11.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,305,070 coins and its circulating supply is 131,184,173 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

