ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.21 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13.

