Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.51% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $37,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,337,000 after buying an additional 423,244 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 384,454 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 296,113 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

