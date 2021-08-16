Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $366,271.29 and approximately $1,520.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,079.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.51 or 0.06869725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.82 or 0.01473169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00389791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00588461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00361921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00328821 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,367,285 coins and its circulating supply is 10,322,741 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

