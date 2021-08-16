Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the July 15th total of 90,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 127,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $39.18 on Monday. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $368.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

