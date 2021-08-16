Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $140.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

