Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ronald Peck Sells 1,363 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.90. 396,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

