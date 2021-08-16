Arweave Market Cap Reaches $661.63 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $661.63 million and $150.99 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $19.81 or 0.00042926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

