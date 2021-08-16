AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.62 or 0.00916113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00104623 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

