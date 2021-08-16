ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.30

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3017 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

ASE Technology has decreased its dividend by 40.3% over the last three years.

NYSE ASX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 2,346,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

