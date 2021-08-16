Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head-To-Head Survey

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspyra and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 245.20%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Aspyra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 47.25 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -26.27

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Volatility & Risk

Aspyra has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.08, indicating that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23%

Summary

CleanSpark beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

