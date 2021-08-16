Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

AIZ has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $165.00 on Monday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Assurant by 37.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Assurant by 207.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

