Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALPMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

