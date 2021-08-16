Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASKH opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

