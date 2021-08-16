Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASKH opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Astika
