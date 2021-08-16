ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0005

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $194,432.17 and $6.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00395767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.