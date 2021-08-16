ATC Coin Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 67.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $189,754.21 and approximately $6.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00389061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

