Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $15.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AVIR opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 353,262 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 230.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 402,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

