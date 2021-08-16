Atheios (ATH) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 106.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $40,486.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 108.4% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.06 or 0.06949119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.29 or 0.01485321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00395767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00155953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.59 or 0.00595979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00368439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,597,719 coins and its circulating supply is 42,682,425 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

