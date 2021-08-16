Atheios Price Hits $0.0005 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $19,764.74 and approximately $21.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.07 or 0.06864269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.01468406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00389061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00151270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.00587095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00362681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00330180 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,619,140 coins and its circulating supply is 42,700,654 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.