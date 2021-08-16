Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

ATVDY opened at $4.34 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.