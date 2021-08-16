Audius Trading Up 75.3% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 75.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $946.02 million and approximately $254.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00005114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00916719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104313 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.